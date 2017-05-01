Exclusive Podcast: Half Hour Call w/ Chris King Welcomes Broadway Dresser Teale Dvornik

Today's guest is Teale Dvornik. Teale has been a Broadway dresser for a little over two years.

During that time she found a home at the hit Disney show ALADDIN, dressed the world famous Rockettes in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, and worked backstage at Marc Jacobs and Calvin Klein during New York Fashion Week.

She is also currently dressing at Wicked on Broadway. Teale tells a lot of great stories about her life backstage and we also talk about her new blog which was released earlier this month.

Check out our website at halfhourcall.com for new information and to sign up for our newsletter! I will be sending out inside information and tips about life in live performance!

Also be sure to check out her new blog at TheBackstageBlonde.co.

Or subscribe via iTunes

About Half Hour Call with Chris King

Chris King is an artist with a background in dancing and acting. He has performed in many commercials, TV, film, and was recently Chistery in Wicked on Broadway. While touring and traveling, he has spent time in over 35 countries and five continents. He loves chatting and getting to know new people.

"This podcast is for people to get to know more about the daily lives of everyone involved in live stage. I was trying to find one common thread that has all aspects of live performance. My fiancé suggested the "half hour call," we all receive from stage management before a performance and I loved it!

We will be having conversations with directors, choreographers, actors, musicians, crew and so much more. Everything from life in the business to daily routines that keep our bodies and minds in shape for 8 shows a week! I hope you have as much fun as I did in hearing everyone's stories!"

Visit us at:

halfhourcall.com

https://www.facebook.com/halfhourcall/

https://www.instagram.com/chris_king88/

And download this and every episode on iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/half-hour-call-with-chris-king/id1099836686?mt=2

Related Articles