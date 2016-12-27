Encore Telecast of NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE! Delivers 2.5 Million Viewers Overall

Last night, NBC aired an encore telecast of HAIRSPRAY LIVE! The broadcast delivered a 0.5/2 rating in the 18-49 demographic as well as 2.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET.

In addition, the musical tied for #2 for the night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-34, and ranked #2 outright among those networks in women 18-34. Compared to NBC's Monday after Christmas last year, the broadcast delivered an increase of +3% in total viewers (2.5 million vs. 2.4 million).

HAIRSPRAY LIVE originally aired on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Los Angeles. The all-star cast featured newcomer Maddie Baillio as Tracy Turnblad, Harvey Fierstein as Edna Turnblad, Jennifer Hudson as Motormouth Maybelle, Martin Short as Wilbur Turnblad, Derek Hough as Corny Collins, Ariana Grande as Penny Pingleton, Andrea Martin as Prudy Singleton and Kristin Chenoweth as Velma Von Tussle. Rosie O'Donnell and Sean Hayes will also made special appearances in the broadcast.

Live television director Alex Rudzinski joined director Kenny Leon ("The Wiz Live!"). Craig Zadan and Neil Meron (the upcoming "A Few Good Men Live!") served as executive producers of "Hairspray Live!" Harvey Fierstein provided a new teleplay and Jerry Mitchell ("Kinky Boots," "On Your Feet") served as choreographer for the live production with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman ("Smash" and Broadway's upcoming "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"). Derek McLane served as production designer.

Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, "Hairspray Live!" takes place in 1962 Baltimore. Teenager Tracy Turnblad's dream is to dance on "The Corny Collins Show," a local TV program. When, against all odds, Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight and meets a colorful array of characters, including the resident dreamboat, Link; the ambitious mean girl, Amber; an African-American boy she meets in detention, Seaweed; and his mother, Motormouth Maybelle, the owner of a local record store. Tracy's mother is the indomitable Edna Turnblad, and she eventually encourages Tracy on her campaign to integrate the all-white "Corny Collins Show."

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Related Articles