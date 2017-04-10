Contest: Enter To Win Dinner And Two Tickets to IN TRANSIT

Enter our IN TRANSIT contest below and check out the latest episode of our exclusive series SUBWAY STORIES!

Deep beneath the city lies a tangled web of subway lines, which help millions of people get where they need to be on a daily basis. Though the subway is often an essential factor in every New Yorker's life, it's undeniable that experiences on public transportation can be as varied as the A-W trains- from touching to terrifying.

IN TRANSIT, a funny and poignant new Broadway musical, follows the intertwined lives of 11 New Yorkers faced with the challenges of city life. In Transit takes you on a journey with people hoping to catch the express train to their dreams-including the stops they make along the way.

Related Articles