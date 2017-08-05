Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 8/5/2017
|
D'Abruzzo, Pedi and Umoh Star in JERRY'S GIRLS at York Theatre Company - 8/5/2017
Light the Candles! Get the Ice Out! Blow the Bugle! The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, has announced Tony Award-nominee Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Avenue Q), Christine Pedi (NEWSical the Musical), and Stephanie Umoh (Ragtime) will lead the parade of the special Summer 2017 Musicals in Mufti presentation of the hit Broadway revue Jerry's Girls.
|
Broadway Rafiki Kicks Off THE LION KING SING-ALONG in L.A. - 8/5/2017
Fandango, the leading digital network for all things movies, is teaming up with The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, The Walt Disney Studios and the Walt Disney Signature Collection to host an exclusive screening of The Lion King Sing-Along at the famed outdoor venue on Saturday, August 5.
|
DVR Alert: HELLO DOLLY's Bette Midler Visits NBC's TODAY - 8/5/2017
BWW has learned that on Wednesday, August 2nd, Broadway alum Darren Criss (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, HOW TO SUCCEED) will perform on NBC's TODAY during the 9-10 am hour.
|
JERRY'S GIRLS Begins at York Theatre Company - 8/5/2017
Light the Candles! Get the Ice Out! Blow the Bugle! Below, meet the cast and creative team of The York Theatre Company's special Summer 2017 Musicals in Mufti presentation of the hit Broadway revue Jerry's Girls, with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and concept by Larry Alford, Wayne Cilento, and Jerry Herman, featuring the greatest songs for women from such immortal musicals as Mame, Hello Dolly!, Milk and Honey, Mack and Mabel, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine and La Cage Aux Folles.
|
*** 2017 National Black Theatre Festival Teen Co-Chair - COLBY CHRISTINA *** - 8/5/2017
|
JERRY'S GIRLS Brings Broadway's Iconic Women to York Theatre Company - 8/5/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, has announced a Special Summer 2017 Musicals in Mufti presentation of the hit Broadway revue Jerry's Girls, with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and concept by Larry Alford, Wayne Cilento, and Jerry Herman, featuring the greatest songs for women from such immortal musicals as Mame, Hello Dolly!, Milk and Honey, Mack and Mabel, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine and La Cage Aux Folles.
|
MISS SAIGON Stars Sing for NAAP at The Green Room 42 - 8/6/2017
The cast of Miss Saigon on Broadway is live at The Green Room 42 singing “whatever they want” benefiting the National Asian Artists Project.
|
Cast of BANDSTAND Gets Nostalgic at Feinstein's/54 Below - 8/6/2017
On Sunday, August 6th, at 7pm & 9:30pm, cast members of Broadway's Tony Award winning musical Bandstand will take Feinstein's/54 Below's audiences on a trip down memory lane to the swinging sounds of the 1940s with BANDSTAND SINGS THE BIG BAND
|
Brian Stokes Mitchell Makes Provincetown Debut - 8/6/2017
|
A REAL BOY Tugs the Heartstrings at 59E59 Theaters - 8/6/2017
59E59 Theaters will welcome the world premiere of A REAL BOY, written by Stephen Kaplan and directed by Audrey Alford. Produced by Ivy Theatre Company in association with Athena Theatre, A REAL BOY begins performances on Wednesday, August 2 for a limited engagement through Sunday, August 27. Press Opening is Sunday, August 6 at 3.30 PM.
|
KINKY BOOTS' Billy Porter & More Come Together to Support Eric L. Summers - 8/7/2017
On Monday, August 7th, cast members from the Broadway and touring productions of Kinky Boots will take to the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below to sing the music of Cyndi Lauper. The concert will serve as a benefit to help pay the medical bills of Kinky Boots cast member Eric LaJuan Summers, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
|
Stars of Broadway's JITNEY Set for Performance, Q&A at Queens Library - 8/7/2017
Four cast members from August Wilson's Jitney (the 2017 Tony Winner for Best Revival of a Play) will perform select readings from the show, followed by a Q&A with the audience, at Queens Library on Monday, August 7, at 6:30 p.m.
|
Ryan Raftery's Martha Stewart Show Spruces Up Joe's Pub - 8/7/2017
Ryan Raftery, creator and star of the smash hit Anna Wintour and Andy Cohen musicals, returns to Joe's Pub to premiere the final show in his 'Titans of Media' trilogy based on the tale of America's first self-made female billionaire.
|
New Lewis and Clark Musical Gets Encore Performance at NYMF - 8/7/2017
The story of Lewis and Clark's expedition to the Pacific Ocean is one that we've all heard a million times, so why bother telling the same old story again? A new musical called Great Frontier: A Poorly Researched Musical About Lewis and Clark has been doing just that at the 2017 New York Theatre Festival's Summerfest.
|
Sheldon & Margery Harnick Sign Copies of KOI: A MODERN FOLKTALE - 8/8/2017
Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick and his wife, photographer Margery Harnick, have just released their second book, Koi: A Modern Folktale. Their book captures the true beauty of this wonderful sea creature with stunning photographs by Margery and an enchanting Haiku by Sheldon. The authors will be appearing for a book signing and conversation at Book Culture.
|
New Musical COME LIGHT MY CIGARETTE Begins Off-Broadway - 8/8/2017
MC Theatrical Productions has announced that it will present COME LIGHT MY CIGARETTE, a suspenseful new musical written and directed by Arnold L. Cohen, with music direction by Mason Griffin, August 8th – September 3rd at the Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street). The official opening will be on August 17th at 7PM.
|
Jessica Molaskey Performs Tunes from PORTRAITS OF JONI at Birdland - 8/8/2017
Ghostlight Records will launch a special new label imprint, Ghostlight Deluxe with the latest release from celebrated actress and singer JESSICA MOLASKEY, Portraits of Joni, which is available for pre-order starting today, Friday, July 7. Customers that pre-order the album via Apple Music will immediately receive the single “Help Me.” The album will be released in physical and digital formats on Friday, July 28.
|
THE FIX: IN CONCERT at 54 Below - 8/9/2017
As previously announced, Feinstein's/54 Below will present the timely rock musical The Fix: In Concert for one night only, featuring an all-star cast, on Wednesday, August 9th at 9:30pm.
|
Nguyen & Suh Set for ASIAN AMERICAN MIXFEST at the Atlantic - 8/9/2017
Atlantic Theater Company will present Asian American Mixfest, a series of free readings co-produced by playwrights Lloyd Suh and Qui Nguyen that will run Wednesday, August 9 through Thursday, August 17 at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).
|
AVENUE Q Marks 14th Anniversary with National Anthem Performance - 8/9/2017
AVENUE Q, winner of the 2004 Tony Award 'Triple Crown' for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, is the coming of age musical comedy which has announced a series of public appearances and the launch of its new website.
|
Tony Sheldon & More Sing the Songs of Sam Willmott at 54 Below - 8/10/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Tony Sheldon, Kerstin Anderson, Angel Desai and more in NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE SONGS OF SAM WILLMOTT on August 10th at 9:30 PM.
|
Janet Metz Plays the Narrator in 'JOSEPH' at NewArts - 8/11/2017
NewArts, a not-for-profit theatrical production organization based in Newtown, CT that was recently featured in the award-winning documentary film, Midsummer in Newtown, continues its mission of fostering healing and strength through the performing arts and character development as it produces Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for its Summer 2017 season.
|
dell'Arte Opera Ensemble Launches 15th Annual Summer Festival at La MaMa - 8/12/2017
dell'Arte Opera Ensemble presents its 2017 UNTAMED! Opera Festival from August 12-27, 2017, as a summer share in downtown New York City's La MaMa Theatre. Spotlighting the unpredictable, wild characters of opera, this year's Festival explores parallels between human, animal and supernatural realms.