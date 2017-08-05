Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 8/5/2017

JERRY'S GIRLS Begins at York Theatre Company - 8/5/2017 Light the Candles! Get the Ice Out! Blow the Bugle! Below, meet the cast and creative team of The York Theatre Company's special Summer 2017 Musicals in Mufti presentation of the hit Broadway revue Jerry's Girls, with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and concept by Larry Alford, Wayne Cilento, and Jerry Herman, featuring the greatest songs for women from such immortal musicals as Mame, Hello Dolly!, Milk and Honey, Mack and Mabel, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine and La Cage Aux Folles.

