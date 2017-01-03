Colin Hanlon Will Join IN TRANSIT; Telly Leung Departs for Personal Obligation

The producers of In Transit announced today that Broadway veteran Colin Hanlon (Falsettos, Rent) will assume the role of 'Steven' in Broadway's first a cappella musical, beginning Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street).

Telly Leung has departed In Transit for a leave of absence due to an unexpected personal family obligation.

Colin Hanlon was most recently the Standby in Falsettos on Broadway. This spring, he played 'Adam' in Colman Domingo's new play Dot at The Vineyard Theater, directed by Susan Stroman. Colin plays 'Steven' on ABC's Emmy-winning "Modern Family" and is the star and producer of the web series "Submissions Only." His NYC and Broadway credits include Rent, Wicked, I Love You Because and his Lortel Award-nominated performance inPirates of Penzance.

IN TRANSIT, a funny and poignant new Broadway musical, follows the intertwined lives of 11 New Yorkers faced with the challenges of city life. With a groundbreaking a cappella score by a team including the creators of Pitch Perfect and Frozen, In Transit takes you on a journey with people hoping to catch the express train to their dreams-including the stops they make along the way. Modern yet timeless, In Transit is a story about all of us, set to music that will stay with you long after the ride is over.

With a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen), James-Allen Ford,Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth, In Transit is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, Nice Work If You Can Get It).

IN TRANSIT features a cappella vocal arrangements by Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, "The Sing-Off"), music supervision by Rick Hip-Flores (Rocky), scenic design by Tony Award winner Donyale Werle (Peter and the Starcatcher), costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (Eclipsed), lighting design by Tony Award winner Donald Holder (She Loves Me), sound design by Ken Travis (Aladdin), projection design by Caite Hevner, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan and casting by Binder Casting, Inc.

IN TRANSIT stars David Abeles (Once), 2016 "America's Got Talent" contestant Moya Angela (Ghost The Musical), 2012 American Beatbox Vice Champion Steven "HeaveN" Cantor (Broadway Debut), Justin Guarini (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; "American Idol"), Colin Hanlon (Falsettos), Erin Mackey(Amazing Grace), Gerianne Pérez (Broadway Debut), Margo Seibert (Rocky), NYC beatbox and vocal percussion pioneer Chesney Snow (Broadway Debut), James Snyder (If/Then), Mariand Torres (Broadway Debut), Nicholas Ward (On the Town), Adam Bashian (Broadway Debut), Laurel Harris (Beautiful), Arbender Robinson (Shuffle Along) and AureLia Williams (Broadway Debut).

IN TRANSIT is produced by Janet B. Rosen for Six TRain Productions.

Related Articles