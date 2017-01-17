CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND's Rachel Bloom to Go CRAZY FOR YOU at Lincoln Center; More Cast Announced!

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced Rachel Bloom and Jerry O'Connell, who will co-star as Irene Roth and Lank Hawkins respectively, for the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Crazy for You.

The show introduces Irene Roth (Bloom), a wealthy woman who has been engaged to Bobby Child (Yazbeck) for five years, and Lank Hawkins (O'Connell), proprietor of the town's Saloon and pining for Polly Baker (Osnes).

By the show's end, the two characters ultimately pair up and fall in love to everyone's surprise, in this one night only performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 19, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Rachel Bloom (Irene Roth), best known for creating, writing and playing the lead role of Rebecca Bunch in The CW comedy-drama series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Bloom released her first Internet music video, "F*ck Me, Ray Bradbury", which went viral and was nominated for a Hugo Award for "Best Dramatic Presentation: Short Form". On stage, she has trained with the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and performed starring roles such as Roxie Hart in Chicago and the Witch in Into the Woods.

Jerry O'Connell (Lank Hawkins) is an American actor who began his career at age 11 when he co-starred as Vern Tessio in Stand By Me. O'Connell later received critical acclaim for his role as quarterback Frank Cushman in Jerry Maguire. His additional film credits include Scream 2; Can't Hardly Wait; Mission to Mars; the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced comedy Kangaroo Jack; Yours, Mine and Ours; Man About Town (with Ben Afflec); Obsessed (with Beyonce Knowles); Piranha 3-D; and most recently the big screen follow-up to the cult hit television series Veronica Mars. In addition to his film work, O'Connell was recently seen on multiple hit television series, including Scream Queens, Mistresses, and Billions.

Bloom and O'Connell will be joining Tony Award-nominees Tony Yazbeck as Bobby Child and Laura Osnes as Polly Baker, the original Bobby Child, Harry Groener, as Bela Zangler, Rachel Dratch as Patricia Fodor, and Jack McBrayer as Eugene Fodor.

Five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, original choreographer, returns to now direct and choreograph the 25th anniversary concert version of Crazy for You alongside Broadway veteran Kevin Stites who serves as Music Director and Conductor. With numerous credits to his name, Maestro Stites is the current Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. He formerly served as Music Director and Conductor for MCP's concert version of Titanic in 2014.

In addition to Stroman's choreography from the original production, this performance features a chorus of 240 singers from across the United States, a professional cast and creative team, and the enlarged forces of the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

Following the success of The Secret Garden earlier this year, Crazy for You marks the fifth installment of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically acclaimed Broadway Series that has also included Parade, Titanic, and Ragtime.

Further cast and creative team announcements to follow.

Tickets, starting at $75, are currently on sale and may be purchased by visiting www.mcp.us; www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721-6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street)

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) is an esteemed Production Company in its 18th season. MCP has provided opportunity to thousands of musicians in choirs, bands, and orchestras that have performed at famous venues throughout the United States and many countries abroad. Additionally, MCP regularly features the work of professional singers, actors, instrumentalists, conductors and composers. The guest musicians of the Crazy for You chorus will spend five days in New York City rehearsing and performing side-by-side with the professional principal cast and crew as part of Manhattan Concert Productions' continuing mission of student and professional collaboration. Visit www.mcp.us to learn more.

