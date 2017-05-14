COME FROM AWAY Star Sharon Wheatley Marries THE GLASS MENAGERIE's Martha Donaldson

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

It was a performance like no other last month when Come From Away's Sharon Wheatley wed her partner Martha Donaldson, stage manager for The Glass Menagerie.

The New York Times reported that the couple were wed on April 16 by actor B.D. Long in the Duke Ellington Room at the Manhattan Plaza in the presence of 100 of their closest friends. The two met in Spring 2015 at La Jolla Playhouse during rehearsals for Come From Away.

Though both were unsure of marriage, it was ultimately Wheatley's daughter, Beatrix, who popped the question to Donaldson, asking her to be her stepmom.

A month and some arguments later, and after racking her brain wondering if this was the right decision, Donaldson told herself, "Don't screw this up. It's the best thing that ever happened to you. It is by far the most mature relationship I have ever been in. But I had to talk it out. There was nothing else I was waiting for." And the next morning, Donaldson finally proposed to Wheatley herself.

During the ceremony, Donaldson told Wheatley's daughters, "Thank you for welcoming me into your life and for allowing me and encouraging me to marry your mom."

Photo credit: Sharon Wheatley on Instagram

