CBS's 60 MINUTES to Present Previously Unseen Footage from Charlie Rose's HAMILTON Report

CBS has announced that this Sunday, February 5th, it will present a double-length director's cut segment of "HAMILTON: A FRONT ROW SEAT," featuring previously unseen material from Charlie Rose's original report about the unorthodox Broadway musical, based on the life of Alexander Hamilton. The show airs 7:00-8:00PM ET/PT on CBS.

Watch a preview of the episode below:

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 TONY AWARDS including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.





