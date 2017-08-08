Broadway Will Dim Lights Tomorrow in Memory of Barbara Cook

The Broadway community mourns the loss of legendary actress and recording artist Barbara Cook, who passed away on Tuesday, August 8th at age 89. The marquees of Broadway theatres in New York will be dimmed in her memory on Wednesday, August 9th at exactly 7:45pm for one minute.

On Broadway, Ms. Cook is known for originating the roles of Amalia Balash in She Loves Me (1963), Marian Paroo in The Music Man (1957), and Cunegonde in Candide (1956). She also appeared in many Broadway concerts and specials including: Sondheim on Sondheim (2010), Barbara Cook's Broadway! (2004), Mostly Sondheim (2002), and Barbara Cook: A Concert for the Theatre (1987). Her additional credits on Broadway include: Enemies (1972), The Grass Harp (1971), Little Murders (1967), Something More! (1964), Any Wednesday (1965), The Gay Life (1961), Carousel (1957), Plain and Fancy (1955), Carousel (1954), Oklahoma! (1953), and Flahooley (1951).

"Barbara Cook was an unforgettable talent with a voice that dazzled audiences and kept them coming back over her 50-year career. With charisma, determination, and perseverance she made a remarkable contribution to theatre and inspired fans around the world," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "She will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and colleagues."

In 1958 Ms. Cook won the Tony Award® for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for The Music Man. She received a second Tony Award nomination in 2010 for Sondheim on Sondheim. She was the recipient of many honors including the Theatre World Award, the Drama Desk Award, and the Grammy Award.

