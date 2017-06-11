Ben Platt Confirms That His Voice Is Back After Two Days of Vocal Rest, Will Return to DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Tuesday

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld reported that Tony-nominee Ben Platt had been put on vocal rest as the hectic awards season wound down. The DEAR EVAN HANSEN star tweeted that he was going to take a few performances off in order to be in tip-top shape for the Tony Awards ceremony.

Walking the red carpet before the ceremony, Platt told NY1's team of Frank DiLella and Tony-winner Sarah Jones, that following the short vocal rest, his voice was in good shape, and that he was ready to perform tonight.

On CBS' red carpet live-stream with Erich Bergen, Platt confirmed that following a vocal injury on Wednesday night, he observed 72 hours of silence in order to perform on the Tonys, and to return to the show on Tuesday night.

Ben Platt received a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. The actor created the title role to critical acclaim at Arena Stage in Washington, DC and at Off-Broadway's Second Stage Theatre (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Nominations).

Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicago production of The Book of Mormon and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash (dir. Jonathan Demme, Starring Meryl Streep). Upcoming: Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (dir. Ang Lee), Drunk Parents (dir. Fred Wolf),The Female Brain (dir. Whitney Cummings). National Tours: Caroline, or Change (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include The Black Suits (Barrington Stage Company), The Power of Duff (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), Dead End (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), The Music Man, Mame, Camolot, and The Sound of Music (dir. GorDon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

