DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Put On Vocal Rest Prior to Tony Performance

DEAR EVAN HANSEN star and Tony nominee Ben Platt turned to social media today to announce that he will be taking a short break from the hit Broadway show in order to rest his voice for his upcoming appearance on the TONY AWARDS Sunday night.



In a tweet posted earlier today, the actor shares, "I just came from the doctor and I'm so sorry to report that he's put me on vocal rest, which means I have to call out of the show tonight." He goes on to assure his fans, "The doc is certain that at the latest I"ll be A-OK by the time we reach Sunday night for the Tony performance." Check out the tweet in full below:





Ben Platt received a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. The actor created the title role to critical acclaim at Arena Stage in Washington, DC and at Off-Broadway's Second Stage Theatre (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Nominations).

Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicago production of The Book of Mormon and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash (dir. Jonathan Demme, Starring Meryl Streep). Upcoming: Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (dir. Ang Lee), Drunk Parents (dir. Fred Wolf),The Female Brain (dir. Whitney Cummings). National Tours: Caroline, or Change (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include The Black Suits (Barrington Stage Company), The Power of Duff (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), Dead End (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), The Music Man, Mame, Camolot, and The Sound of Music (dir. Gordon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

