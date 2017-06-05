Backstage with Richard Ridge: Is She Jonesing for Her First Tony? Rachel Bay Jones Opens Up About Heidi Hansen

There is not a dry in in the Music Box Theatre after Rachel Bay Jones performs Heidi Hansen's heartbreaking "So Big, So Small" in Dear Evan Hansen. Her emotionally raw performance has earned Jones her first Tony nomination and she tells Richard Ridge why it and the show mean so much to her below!

Jones was recently seen on Broadway in the break out role of Catherine in the Tony Award-Winning production of Pippin. Additional Broadway credits include Hair, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Off-Broadway and Regional/National Tour credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Drama Desk Nomination) at Second Stage, First Daughter Suite, Hello Again, A Christmas Story, Pippin, Sylvia, and The King and I. Rachel can be seen on ABC's "The Family" and on the FX series "Louie."

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

