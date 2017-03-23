BWW's On This Day - March 23, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Sousatzka
Sweat
The Wipers Times
Church & State
Don Juan in Soho
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Hairy Ape
Rain
The Play That Goes Wrong
Vanity Fair
Amelie
The Philanthropist
42nd Street
The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
Daniel's Husband
The Antipodes
Present Laughter
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
The Pirates of Penzance
Jersey Boys
887
The New Yorkers
All the Fine Boys
Man from Nebraska
Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
The Penitent
Sundown, Yellow Moon
Speech and Debate
Enemy of the People
The Wild Party
Bull in a China Shop
Murder on the Orient Express
My Brilliant Friend
On the Exhale
Linda
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Miss Saigon
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Toronto - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/30/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 4/1/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
CLOSING SOON:
An Inspector Calls
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/25/17
(West End - 2008)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
COMING UP: