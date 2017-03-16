BWW's On This Day - March 16, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
887
Murder on the Orient Express
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
Love in Idleness
Church & State
An American in Paris
The New Yorkers
Miss Saigon
Sousatzka
Sweat
The Wipers Times
Don Juan in Soho
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Hairy Ape
Rain
The Play That Goes Wrong
Vanity Fair
Amelie
Dirty Great Love Story
The Night of the Iguana
Fish Men
Nibbler
Love's Labour's Lost
Much Ado About Nothing
The Present
9 Circles
Everybody
Fun Home
Kid Victory
Crackskull Row
The Skin of Our Teeth
God Looked Away
An Inspector Calls
The Pirates of Penzance
Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
The Penitent
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Price
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 3/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Toronto - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/30/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 4/1/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
CLOSING SOON:
Lost Without Words
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(International Tour - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/25/17
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
