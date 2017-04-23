BWW's On This Day - April 23, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Anastasia
Twelfth Night
Pretty to the Bone
Six Degrees of Separation
Alice's Adventures Underground
Cat (The Play!!!)
Bandstand
A Doll's House, Part 2
The Dreyfus Affair
Babes in Toyland
The Treatment
Nivelli's War
Baghdaddy
Brodsky/Barshnikov
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
Pacific Overtures
Marry Harry
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Significant Other
Sunday in the Park with George
Shear Madness
Figaro! (90210)
Pretty to the Bone
Her Opponent
Cat (The Play!!!)
Babes in Toyland
Latin History for Morons
Daniel's Husband
Love in Idleness
The Glass Menagerie
Travesties
If I Forget
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
Junkyard
The Secret Garden
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/6/17
CLOSING SOON:
Not That Jewish
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 4/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
