BWW TV: Watch Highlights from John Kander & Greg Pierce's KID VICTORY at the Vineyard

Vineyard Theatre presents the New York premiere of Kid Victory, book and lyrics by Greg Pierce, music by John Kander with story by John Kander and Greg Pierce, and directed by Liesl Tommy. Kid Victory began previews on Wednesday, February 1 and will open on Wednesday, February 22 at the Vineyard Theatre (108 E. 15 St. in New York City). Get a first look at highlights from the production below!

KID VICTORY cast features Ann Arvia (MARY POPPINS), Joel Blum (STEEL PIER), Laura Darrell (FROZEN LIVE at Hyperion Theater), Jeffry Denman (WHITE CHRISTMAS), Brandon Flynn ("Thirteen Reasons Why"), Daniel Jenkins (MARY POPPINS), Dee Roscioli (WICKED), Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (CONTACT), and Blake Zolfo (THE LIGHTNING THIEF).

In Kid Victory, 17-year-old Luke returns to his small Kansas town after a wrenching one-year absence. As his friendship grows with the town misfit, Emily, his parents realize that in order to truly find their son, they must confront some unnerving truths about his disappearance.

Four time Tony Award winner John Kander, with the late Fred Ebb, wrote the legendary musicals CHICAGO, CABARET, and THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS. He and Greg Pierce collaborated on the musical THE LANDING presented in 2013 at Vineyard Theatre. Liesl Tommy received a Tony Award nomination for her direction of ECLIPSED on Broadway. Kid Victory is a co-production with Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia.

