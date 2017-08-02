ENCORES!
BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Encores! REALLY ROSIE

Aug. 2, 2017  

Led by Artistic Director Michael Friedman, the popular Encores! Off-Center series returns for its fifth season of landmark Off-Broadway musicals, continuing with Carole King and Maurice Sendak's family musical Really Rosie, directed by Leigh Silverman (August 2-5).

The little girl with the big imagination from Avenue P at the center of Maurice Sendak and Carole King's Really Rosie will be played by Taylor Caldwell (Runaways, School of Rock), as previously announced. Additional characters drawn from Sendak's Nutshell Library will be played by Swayam Bhatia, Kenneth Cabral (Runaways), Ayodele Casel (Off-Center Jamboree, Fall for Dance), Jaiya Chetram, Eduardo Hernandez (On Your Feet), Nanyellin Liriano, Chris Lopes, Zell Steele Morrow (Fun Home), Charlie Pollock (The Wild Party), Ruth Righi (School of Rock), Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos), and Nicole Wildy. Directed by Leigh Silverman, with music direction by Carmel Dean and Mary-Mitchell Campbell, and choreography by Ayodele Casel, this sweet, sad, wonderful family-friendly musical for the dreamer in all of us is inspired in part by the stories in Sendak's Nutshell Library and features King's irresistible songs like "Pierre," "Alligators All Around," and "Chicken Soup with Rice."

Check out highlights of the cast in action below!

