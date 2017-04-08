IN TRANSIT
BWW TV Exclusive: SUBWAY STORIES with IN TRANSIT's James Snyder!

Apr. 8, 2017  

Deep beneath the city lies a tangled web of subway lines, which help millions of people get where they need to be on a daily basis. Though the subway is often an essential factor in every New Yorker's life, it's undeniable that experiences on public transportation can be as varied as the A-W trains- from touching to terrifying.

IN TRANSIT, a funny and poignant new Broadway musical, follows the intertwined lives of 11 New Yorkers faced with the challenges of city life. In Transit takes you on a journey with people hoping to catch the express train to their dreams-including the stops they make along the way.

Below, watch as James Snyder tells us about how he got in on a musical moment in his Subway Story!

Do you have your own crazy subway story? CLICK HERE to tell us all about it (via video or essay) and enter for a chance to win free dinner at Thalia (828 8th Ave) and two tickets to see IN TRANSIT on Broadway! Contest runs now through April 16.

