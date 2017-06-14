BWW TV Exclusive: COME FROM AWAY Tributes the Audiences of San Diego, Seattle, Gander, DC, Toronto & Broadway!

Tony winning director Christopher Ashley says that Come From Away came together with the entrance of the musical's final character... the audience. Below, watch as the cast and creative team chats about the impact of the fans who Come From Away to see Come From Away.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

