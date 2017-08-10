BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
BWW TV: COME FROM AWAY Takes Flight at Broadway in Bryant Park!

Aug. 10, 2017  

The best of Broadway has performed for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances concluded today, August 10.

Watch below as COME FROAM AWAY's Petrina Bromley,Geno Carr, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Kendra Kassebaum, Tony LePage, Lee MacDougall,Julie Reiber, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley perform "Welcome to the Rock," "Me And the Sky" and "Somewhere In the Middle of Nowhere."

