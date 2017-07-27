BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

BWW TV: ANASTASIA Leads Bryant Park on a Journey to the Past!

Jul. 27, 2017  

The best of Broadway will perform for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10.

Celebrating 17 years of providing free theatre entertainment, '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park' will run from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET on the following Thursdays; August 3; August 10. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

Watch below as ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton perform "My Petersburg," "Journey to the Past," and "We'll Go From There."

BWW TV: ANASTASIA Leads Bryant Park on a Journey to the Past!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: ANASTASIA Leads Bryant Park on a Journey to the Past!
  • BWW Flashback: Roxy's Back! Watch Brandy Norwood Sing from CHICAGO in 2015!
  • BWW TV: A Fanilow Gets a Surprise Proposal with the Help of Barry Manilow!
  • BWW TV: DO YOU TAKE THIS MAN Is Now Available on Amazon, iTunes, & DVD; Watch the Trailer!
  • BWW TV: Tony Winner Billy Porter Bares His Soul at Broadway in Bryant Park!
  • BWW TV: What Did You Miss at Bryant Park? SPAMILTON!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com