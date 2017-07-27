WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

BWW Morning Brief July 27th, 2017: REBEL VERSES Kicks Off with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More!

Jul. 27, 2017  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

BWW Morning Brief July 27th, 2017: REBEL VERSES Kicks Off with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More!
1) BWW Morning Brief July 27th, 2017: REBEL VERSES Kicks Off with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More! What About Oak? GREAT COMET Producer Explains Okieriete Onaodowan's Exit
by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2017

So what happened to Oak? Producer Howard Kagan explains: 'This continues our show's remarkable history of having great actors and singers see the show as audience members, only to tell us they are inspired to join the cast! Whenever possible we will accommodate them as we did here with Mandy and his Homeland TV schedule. Oak, who was scheduled to appear as Pierre for this period graciously agreed to make room for Mandy, and we sincerely hope that Oak will return to us in the fall or winter. He is a terrific Pierre.'. (more...)

2) BWW Morning Brief July 27th, 2017: REBEL VERSES Kicks Off with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More! Mandy Patinkin to Return to Broadway as 'Pierre' in THE GREAT COMET
by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2017

Tony and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin will make his long-awaited return to Broadway in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, starring as 'Pierre' from August 15 - September 3 only.. (more...)

3) BWW Morning Brief July 27th, 2017: REBEL VERSES Kicks Off with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More! DVR Alert - Sutton Foster, Michael Moore Stop by LATE SHOW on CBS Tonight
by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2017

BWW has learned that on Monday, July 24th, Broadway alum Laura Benanti will stop by THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT on CBS. Will the Tony winner make another appearance as First Lady Melania Trump?. (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief July 27th, 2017: REBEL VERSES Kicks Off with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More! Theater Stars React to Trump's Ban on Transgender Individuals in the Military; McCain Contradicts President's Announcement
by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2017

This morning, President Trump once again took to Twitter to announce that he has banned transgender individuals from serving in the United States military.. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief July 27th, 2017: REBEL VERSES Kicks Off with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More! VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Sends Jennifer Lawrence Matzah Ball Soup Following '1984' Incident
by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2017

During the appearance, a caller asked the actress if she's gotten an apology from actress Jennifer Lawrence after Jennifer reportedly vomited during Wilde's highly intense play.. (more...)

BWW Morning Brief July 27th, 2017: REBEL VERSES Kicks Off with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More!
Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kristen Anderson-Lopez
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Daphne Rubin-Vega appears at REBEL VERSES today!
- The new musical SCIENCE FAIR brings ingenuity & high school drama Off-Broadway.
- And polarized politics hit the parking lot with Drilling Co's HENRY VI PART 3!

BWW Exclusive: BroadwayWorld premiered theatre business podcast 'The OHenry Report' with producer Oliver Roth this week!

#ThrowbackThursday: Celebrate Mandy Patinkin coming back to Broadway with one of our favorite past performances!

What we're geeking out over: FROZEN has arrived and brought Arendelle to Denver!

What we're watching: Darren Criss unveiled this amazing stripped down version of 'I Dreamed A Dream!'

Social Butterfly: See what happened when the Muny's A CHORUS LINE took over our Twitter and Instagram yesterday!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Roxanne Hart, who turns 65 today!

BWW Morning Brief July 27th, 2017: REBEL VERSES Kicks Off with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More!

Roxanne Hart, best known for her role as Brenda Wyatt in the 1986 film Highlander and as nurse Camille Shutt on Chicago Hope, appeared on Broadway in stage Loose Ends by Michael Weller, directed by Alan Schneider, and opposite Kevin Kline; British playwright Peter Nichols' Passion, opposite Frank Langella and directed by Marshall W. Mason, for which she received a Tony nomination in 1983, and opposite Philip Bosco and Victor Garber in Shaw's The Devil's Disciple at Circle in the Square.

Her films include The Verdict, Oh, God! You Devil, Once Around with Holly Hunter, The Good Girl with Jennifer Aniston and The Last Innocent Man with Ed Harris. Her television appearances include on ER, Law & Order, Criminal Minds and Oz. She had recurring roles on the 1990s HBO sitcom Dream On, NBC's Medium, and more recently, ABC's How To Get Away With Murder.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author Danielle Ashley

Danielle Ashley Danielle, originally from Massachusetts, currently resides in Orlando, FL. She recently graduated from Liberty University with a BS in Business Administration: Marketing. Danielle has been (read more...)

  • BWW Morning Brief July 27th, 2017: REBEL VERSES Kicks Off with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More!
  • Who is the Bubbly Black Girl? Meet Her Starting Tonight at Encores!
  • BWW Morning Brief July 26th, 2017: 'BUBBLY BLACK GIRL' Begins at Encores! Off-Center and More!
  • Michael Moore to Keep Box Reserved for Special Guest During Run of THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
  • BWW Morning Brief July 25th, 2017: A WALL APART by Air Supply's Graham Russell Opens at NYMF and More!
  • 'It's What Theatre is All About!' Hal Prince Speaks on Collaboration and More for PRINCE OF BROADWAY

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com