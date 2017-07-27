BWW Morning Brief July 27th, 2017: REBEL VERSES Kicks Off with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2017

So what happened to Oak? Producer Howard Kagan explains: 'This continues our show's remarkable history of having great actors and singers see the show as audience members, only to tell us they are inspired to join the cast! Whenever possible we will accommodate them as we did here with Mandy and his Homeland TV schedule. Oak, who was scheduled to appear as Pierre for this period graciously agreed to make room for Mandy, and we sincerely hope that Oak will return to us in the fall or winter. He is a terrific Pierre.'. (more...)

2) Mandy Patinkin to Return to Broadway as 'Pierre' in THE GREAT COMET

by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2017

Tony and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin will make his long-awaited return to Broadway in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, starring as 'Pierre' from August 15 - September 3 only.. (more...)

3) DVR Alert - Sutton Foster, Michael Moore Stop by LATE SHOW on CBS Tonight

by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2017

BWW has learned that on Monday, July 24th, Broadway alum Laura Benanti will stop by THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT on CBS. Will the Tony winner make another appearance as First Lady Melania Trump?. (more...)

4) Theater Stars React to Trump's Ban on Transgender Individuals in the Military; McCain Contradicts President's Announcement

by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2017

This morning, President Trump once again took to Twitter to announce that he has banned transgender individuals from serving in the United States military.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Sends Jennifer Lawrence Matzah Ball Soup Following '1984' Incident

by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2017

During the appearance, a caller asked the actress if she's gotten an apology from actress Jennifer Lawrence after Jennifer reportedly vomited during Wilde's highly intense play.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Daphne Rubin-Vega appears at REBEL VERSES today!

- The new musical SCIENCE FAIR brings ingenuity & high school drama Off-Broadway.

- And polarized politics hit the parking lot with Drilling Co's HENRY VI PART 3!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Roxanne Hart, who turns 65 today!

Roxanne Hart, best known for her role as Brenda Wyatt in the 1986 film Highlander and as nurse Camille Shutt on Chicago Hope, appeared on Broadway in stage Loose Ends by Michael Weller, directed by Alan Schneider, and opposite Kevin Kline; British playwright Peter Nichols' Passion, opposite Frank Langella and directed by Marshall W. Mason, for which she received a Tony nomination in 1983, and opposite Philip Bosco and Victor Garber in Shaw's The Devil's Disciple at Circle in the Square.

Her films include The Verdict, Oh, God! You Devil, Once Around with Holly Hunter, The Good Girl with Jennifer Aniston and The Last Innocent Man with Ed Harris. Her television appearances include on ER, Law & Order, Criminal Minds and Oz. She had recurring roles on the 1990s HBO sitcom Dream On, NBC's Medium, and more recently, ABC's How To Get Away With Murder.

