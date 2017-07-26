VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Sends Jennifer Lawrence Matzah Ball Soup Following '1984' Incident

Actress Olivia Wilde, currently starring in the new Broadway production of '1984', stopped by last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE on Bravo. During the appearance, a caller asked the actress if she's gotten an apology from actress Jennifer Lawrence after Jennifer reportedly got sick and had to prematurely exit Wilde's highly intense play.

Responded the actress, "Listen, she didn't need to apologize. I felt so bad and I sent her some Matzah ball soup and some bagels and she feels much better." She went on to explain, "She had the stomach flu, The poor thing walked in sick." Check out the video below!

Adapted and directed by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan, 1984 arrived in New York on the heels of four wildly successful U.K. runs. The strictly limited engagement began performances at Broadway's new Hudson Theatre.

One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, 1984was first published in 1949. Interest in the title has spiked in recent weeks, as the New York Times reported on January 24, 2017 in an article titled "George Orwell's '1984' Is Suddenly a Best-Seller," stating, "George Orwell's classic book '1984,' about a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed under a totalitarian regime, has seen a surge in sales this month, rising to the top of multiple best-seller lists in the United States and leading its publisher to have tens of thousands of new copies printed."

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

