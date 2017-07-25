BroadwayWorld Premieres Theatre Business Podcast 'The OHenry Report' with Producer Oliver Roth

BroadwayWorld is proud to announce that they have partnered with Broadway producer Oliver Roth to relaunch his podcast "The OHenry Report." The show will be a one-of-a-kind look inside the business of Broadway. Through candid conversations with theatre insiders, Roth will pull back the curtain on the biggest stories, issues, and trends in the theatre today.

In the first episode, Oliver talks with his "OHenry Report" producer, BroadwayWorld's Matt Tamanini about what listeners can expect from the show moving forward, as well as the current state of Broadway real estate.

With Roth's unique approach to producing, he will discuss how production teams integrate data analytics into their projects, and what that means for their bottomline. Roth also uses trends and historical data to provide some of the most accurate Tony Awards predictions in the business.

You can subscribe to "The OHenry Report" on iTunes and Stitcher .

Listen to the podcast's premiere episode here:

Roth is a theater producer based in New York. His producing credits include Broadway's upcoming ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE and Off-Broadway's STRAIGHT and INVISIBLE THREAD. He has previously worked on Broadway's THE REALISTIC JONESES and MACBETH. In addition to producing independently, Roth works with several non-profits in helping them develop new works and support emerging theater artists.

Outside of New York, Roth has worked for Center Stage (MD), and the Buck Hill Skytop Music Festival (PA). He currently writes "The Broadway Beat," a monthly column in The Connector Magazine.

In 2011, Roth was awarded the American Marketing Association's Marketing Excellence Award. He founded OHenry Productions in 2014, shortly after working on his first Broadway show, MACBETH (Alan Cumming). For more information on Roth and OHenry Productions, visit their website at ohenryproductions.com .

