Theater Stars React to Trump's Ban on Transgender Individuals in the Military

Jul. 26, 2017  

This morning, President Trump once again took to Twitter to announce that he has banned transgender individuals from serving in the United States military. The Commander-in-Chief tweeted to his followers: "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you."

Stars of stage and screen took to social media immediately following the announcement to respond to Trump's new policy, with many calling it "unacceptable." Check out some of the tweets below:

