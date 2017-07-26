Theater Stars React to Trump's Ban on Transgender Individuals in the Military

This morning, President Trump once again took to Twitter to announce that he has banned transgender individuals from serving in the United States military. The Commander-in-Chief tweeted to his followers: "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you."



Stars of stage and screen took to social media immediately following the announcement to respond to Trump's new policy, with many calling it "unacceptable." Check out some of the tweets below:

THIS makes me sick to my stomach! Trans beauties, you are not a burden. For those already in the military, thank you for your service. ?? pic.twitter.com/CEJfbVs3l8 - Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) July 26, 2017

Despite politics, in our core we should be striving to take care of one another, be kind to one another and lift each other up. @POTUS - Hunter Foster (@Hunter_Foster) July 26, 2017

Says the guy who just said Trans people can't serve in the military. You're a bad, bad person. You don't deserve their brave service, Donald https://t.co/0Mhv9XR63T - Alex Boniello (@AlexBoniello) July 26, 2017

Opens twitter sees what that person has done and once again pic.twitter.com/2NVq0U8wbU - Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) July 26, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump you may be the president in name, but you shame that office & the USA in your treatment of our service men & women today. - zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) July 26, 2017

History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest. #Shame pic.twitter.com/8R4jVOIYmd - George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can't let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers. #RISEUP - Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) July 26, 2017

Important to remember:

No LGBT people participated in the trump/Russia/treason to steal the White House. https://t.co/RNTYW3CD7F - steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) July 26, 2017

And who will he come for next? https://t.co/DWu3PRzQhg - Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) July 26, 2017



I'm sorry, LGBT community. You are human and valid and we care about you and will fight to undo all this evil. - Melissa Anelli (@melissaanelli) July 26, 2017

YOU DON'T DESERVE THEM https://t.co/xQuyibbs2H - Wesley Taylor (@WesTayTay) July 26, 2017

