DVR Alert - Sutton Foster, Michael Moore Stop by LATE SHOW on CBS Tonight

On tonight's LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLOBERT, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore will stop by the show to discuss his upcoming Broadway show TERMS OF MY SURRENDER. The show's limited engagement begins previews on July 28th at the Belasco Theatre. Also set for the show is Tony winner and YOUNGER star Sutton Foster and a musical performance by 6LACK.



LATE SHOW airs Weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS.



Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more.



Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the show is broadcast from the historic and newly renovated Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.

Image courtesy of CBS

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

