BWW Morning Brief August 4th, 2017: CONVICTED Premieres at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival and More!

by TV News Desk - August 03, 2017

The Kennedy Center Honors announced today that its honorees for 2017 will be actress, dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade, singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan, hip hop artist LL COOL J, television writer and producer Norman Lear and renowned musician and record producer Lionel Richie.. (more...)

2) Ben Lewis, Kelly Mathieson, Jeremy Taylor, and Amy Manford to Lead THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

by BWW News Desk - August 03, 2017

As the musical heads into its 32nd year, the producers have just announced key cast changes for "THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA". Joining the cast from 4 September are Ben Lewis who will play the title role of 'The Phantom', Kelly Mathieson as 'Christine Daae' and Jeremey Taylor as 'Raoul'. Joining them is Amy Manford as the alternate 'Christine Daae',. (more...)

3) UPDATE: Broadway Veteran Tom Wopat Posts Bail After Arrest for Assault Charge

by BWW News Desk - August 03, 2017

According to TMZ, Broadway veteran Tom Wopat, who is currently starring in Reagle Music Theatre's 42nd Street, was just arrested in Waltham, Massachusetts for indecent assault and battery.. (more...)

4) INDECENT and FALSETTOS to Bring Emotion, Family and Freedom of Thought to BroadwayHD

by BWW News Desk - August 03, 2017

Theater streaming service, BroadwayHD, announces two brand-new additions to its diverse, on-demand lineup with tonight's closing week capture of the Tony Award-winning play INDECENT, as well as the addition of previously captured FALSETTOS.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch Sheila Atim Sing Bob Dylan In GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

by BWW News Desk - August 03, 2017

Watch Sheila Atim perform Bob Dylan's 'Tight Connection to My Heart' in Girl From the North Country. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-CONVICTED makes its world premiere at the 2017 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival tonight!

-GRUFF! THE MUSICAL opens at Vital Theatre Company!

-New musical TRINKETS opens at Gene Frankel Theater!

-And AlphaNYC's Cast B is set to perform A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM!

BWW Exclusive: BROADWAY BARTENDER Anthony Caporale raises a glass with Caleb Damschroder!

#FridayFunday: The Kid Critics get really into REALLY ROSIE at Encores! Off-Center in their latest review!

What we're geeking out over: A blu-ray combo gift set featuring a director's cut extended edition of DREAMGIRLS is coming this October!

What we're watching: Caissie Levy and Patti Murin geeking out over becoming Disney's newest princesses!

Social Butterfly: BWW was live yesterday at Broadway at Bryant Park to see the cast of THE GREAT COMET perform!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Daniel Dae Kim, who turns 49 today!

Photo credit: Walter McBride

Kim made his Broadway debut last year in THE KING AND I. The actor is best known for his roles as 'Jin-Soo Kwon' in the TV series LOST, and 'Chin Ho Kelly' in HAWAII FIVE-0, as well as the voice of 'Hiroshi Sato' in THE LEGEND OF KORRA. Among his other TV credits are THE ANDROMEDA STRAIN, 24, ER, STAR TREK: ENTERPRISE and ANGEL. Kim has also appeared on the big screen in INSURGENT and ALLEGIANT, THE CAVE, CRASH and SPIDER-MAN 2.

