VIDEO: Watch Sheila Atim Sing Bob Dylan In GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The world premiere of Girl From the North Country, an electrifying new work from Conor McPherson along with classic songs from Bob Dylan, has won rave reviews at London's Old Vic - read BroadwayWorld's review here

Duluth, Minnesota. 1934. A community living on a knife-edge huddle together in the local guesthouse. The owner, Nick, owes more money than he can ever repay, his wife Elizabeth is losing her mind and their daughter Marianne is carrying a child no-one will account for.

And, when a preacher selling bibles and a boxer looking for a comeback show up in the middle of the night, things start to spiral beyond the point of no return...

Brought to life by a 20-piece company of actors and musicians, award-winning playwright Conor McPherson beautifully weaves the iconic songbook of Bob Dylan into this new show full of hope, heartbreak and soul.

Watch Sheila Atim perform Bob Dylan's "Tight Connection to My Heart" below!

