INDECENT and FALSETTOS to Bring Emotion, Family and Freedom of Thought to BroadwayHD

Theater streaming service, BroadwayHD, announces two brand-new additions to its diverse, on-demand lineup with tonight's closing week capture of the Tony Award-winning play INDECENT, as well as the addition of previously captured FALSETTOS.

INDECENT will be available to stream on BroadwayHD.com in January 2018 in accordance with International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Lincoln Center Theater's Tony Award-nominated musical FALSETTOS was filmed by Live From Lincoln Center and will be available to stream on BroadwayHD.com August 14, 2017.

INDECENT and FALSETTOS take place at various times in history, but their heart-wrenching and emotional themes remain every bit as relevant today. Whether it be in the deeply thought-provoking INDECENT, where freedoms and ideas were persecuted in the 1920s, or in FALSETTOS, where a modern family came together to deal with trauma and heartbreak in the 1980s, these shows share the message of love and tolerance that needs to be preserved and shared with audiences worldwide.

"The themes of love and inclusion present in INDECENT and the revival of FALSETTOS are something everyone can still appreciate and understand today," said BroadwayHD co-founders, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. "Recording these brilliant shows is so important, and we're honored to be able to continue to spread this message for years to come."

The capture of INDECENT, the premiere Broadway play by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel and directed by Tony Award-winning director Rebecca Taichman, will give global audiences a chance to experience the critically acclaimed production long past its final Broadway performance on August 6. Eight high-definition cameras will capture every heartbreaking moment of this production on August 3 at the Cort Theatre. It will be directed for the screen by Emmy Award-winner David Horn, Executive Producer of public television's acclaimed series "Great Performances" and "Theater Close-Up."

"On behalf of the producing team for INDECENT, we are truly grateful to our friends at BroadwayHD for choosing to preserve Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman's remarkable production," commented producer Daryl Roth. "Thanks to BroadwayHD, this timely and joyous play will be available to a much wider audience, spreading its vital message of the enduring power of art."

Following the tremendous response from its run on Broadway, Lincoln Center Theater's FALSETTOS was filmed live at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City in January 2017 and distributed nationally in cinemas before joining BroadwayHD's diverse lineup.

"For the first time ever, Live From Lincoln Center is partnering with BroadwayHD to bring FALSETTOS to online viewers," said Andrew C. Wilk, Executive Producer of Live From Lincoln Center. "We took great care to capture this historic revival with 10 cameras, allowing viewers to experience the intimacy of the theater on any size screen. We were thrilled to create a lasting recording of William Finn and James Lapine's five-time Tony-nominated production and we hope that everyone who couldn't make it to theaters will take this opportunity to see it."

To purchase tickets for tonight's performance at 7:00 p.m. ET and be in the audience for this special filming, visit indecentbroadway.com. The production runs through Sunday, August 6.

A new play by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel, created by Ms. Vogel and Rebecca Taichman, and directed by Ms. Taichman, INDECENT is about the love and passion to create theatre, even in the most difficult of circumstances. The play follows a troupe of actors, the cast of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance, who risked their lives and careers against enormous challenges to perform a work in which they deeply believed, at a time when art, freedom and truth were on trial. It is a story told with compassion and honesty, but also with great theatricality, and joyous songs and dances.

INDECENT won two 2017 Tony Awards, for Best Direction of a Play (Rebecca Taichman) and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Christopher Akerlind). The production also received the Outer Critics Circle Award and Obie Award for Outstanding Director of a Play (Rebecca Taichman), the Drama Desk for Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play (Christopher Akerlind) and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Choreography (David Dorfman). Paula Vogel has been honored with a Special Citation as playwright and mentor from the New York Drama Critics Circle, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Obie Awards.

INDECENT features Katrina Lenk, Mimi Lieber, Max Gordon Moore, Tom Nelis, Steven Rattazzi, Richard Topol and Adina Verson, and musiciansMatt Darriau, Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva. The production also features Ben Cherry, Andrea Goss, Eleanor Reissa, Zoë Aqua, Uri Sharlin and Doug Wieselman.

INDECENT features music composed by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, who play onstage along with cast members throughout the show.

The production is choreographed by David Dorfman. Scenic design is by Riccardo Hernandez; costume design is by Emily Rebholz; lighting design is by Christopher Akerlind; sound design is by Matt Hubbs and projection design is by Tal Yarden.

INDECENT is produced on Broadway by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Ireland McCann and Cody Lassen, Jerry Meyer, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Julie Boardman, CoGro Partners, Nicole Eisenberg, Four Star Productions, GLS Productions, The John Gore Organization, Kathleen K. Johnson, Dana M. Lerner, Jenn Maley, Mano-Horn Productions, Marc Platt, and Storyboard Entertainment, in association with Yale Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse and Vineyard Theatre.

FALSETTOS is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. Originally created on the cusp of the AIDS crisis, this timely musical about middle-class family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive, even as it moves toward its heartbreaking conclusion.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of FALSETTOS, presented in association with Jujamcyn Theaters, stars Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, and Brandon Uranowitz, all of whom received Tony Award nominations for their respective performances. Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms, and Betsy Wolfe round out the talented cast. The production was filmed live at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City in January 2017.

