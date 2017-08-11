BWW Morning Brief August 11th, 2017: JERSEY BOYS Announces Off-Broadway Return, Janet Metz Reprises Role in JOSEPH, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 10, 2017

In Fall 2015, the Westboro Baptist Church took aim at Kristin Chenoweth at a Kansas concert, preaching: 'God gave you a blessed life, but you strayed for sin and vice!' Now the WBC is targeting her Wicked co-star, Idina Menzel.. (more...)

2) Whats Worse Than Texting During a Show? BOOK OF MORMON Audience Member Wins the Prize

by BWW News Desk - August 10, 2017

What's worse than taking photos during a Broadway show? Nothing can top taking a phone call in the middle of an 11 o'clock number or trying to charge your phone on a Broadway set, right? Wrong. . (more...)

3) The Pie Shop is Opening Earlier! WAITRESS Announces New Schedule Beginning in September

by BWW News Desk - August 10, 2017

The producers of Broadway's delicious hit musical, WAITRESS, announced today that beginning Tuesday September 5, the smash musical will play on a new schedule at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street) with earlier week night curtain times and a Sunday evening performance.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Billy Eichner Reacts to Patti LuPone Calling Madonna a 'Movie Killer'

by BWW News Desk - August 10, 2017

On last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, comedian Billy Eichner tells a caller how he felt when Patti LuPone called Madonna a 'movie killer' when she was a guest on the the Bravo show. . (more...)

5) Breaking: They're Working Their Way Back! JERSEY BOYS Will Return Off-Broadway This Fall!

by BWW News Desk - August 10, 2017

The big man is back in town! The beloved Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS returns to New York City at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) this November, 2017.. (more...)

???????Today's Call Sheet:

-Janet Metz reprises her role as the Narrator in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at NewArts!

-54 -THE MUSICAL brings sights and sounds of '70s disco to Asbury Park!

-And two-person thriller AFTER THE END opens at Paradise Factory Theatre!

BWW Exclusive: BWW's Walter McBride captured these beautiful photos as Broadway dimmed the lights in memory of Barbara Cook on Wednesday.

#FridayFunday: Watch as the cast of COME FROM AWAY take flight at Broadway in Bryant Park!

What we're geeking out over: Tony winner Steve Kazee is leading an industry reading of a new musical based on the hit movie THE STING!

What we're looking forward watching: Ben Platt will be guest starring on an episode of NBC's WILL & GRACE!

Social Butterfly: Telsey and Company Casting announced via Twitter a search for a young actor to play the lead role of 'Ralphie' in FOX's A CHRISTMAS STORY!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Viola Davis, who turns 52 today!

Viola Davis recently picked up the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for FENCES. The actress reprised her Tony Award winning performance as Rose Maxson, a devoted wife and mother who tries to champion her son's ambitions against her husband's sometimes savage derision, in the big-screen adaptation of August Wilson's drama. This is the third Academy Award nomination for Davis. She was previously nominated for: THE HELP (2011) Nominee, Actress in a Leading Role and DOUBT (2008) Nominee, Actress in a Supporting Role.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

