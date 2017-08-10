Whats Worse Than Texting During a Show? BOOK OF MORMON Audience Member Wins the Prize

Is anything worse than texting during a Broadway show? Nothing can top taking photos in the middle of an 11 o'clock number or trying to charge your phone on a Broadway set, right? Wrong.

According to The Book of Mormon stars Nic Rouleau and Brian Sears, an audience member decided to FaceTime during last night's show.

Ok, don't ever Ftime during a show. But if you do, absolutely do NOT turn the screen around so we can see who you're talking to! #nope - Brian Sears (@BrahSears) August 10, 2017

Tonight, @BrahSears & I watched someone FaceTime us to their friend from the third row. - Nic Rouleau (@nicrouleau) August 10, 2017

What would you do if someone sitting near you FaceTimed during a Broadway show?

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

The Book of Mormon is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical; the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

