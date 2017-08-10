Whats Worse Than Texting During a Show? BOOK OF MORMON Audience Member Wins the Prize

Aug. 10, 2017  

Whats Worse Than Texting During a Show? BOOK OF MORMON Audience Member Wins the Prize

Is anything worse than texting during a Broadway show? Nothing can top taking photos in the middle of an 11 o'clock number or trying to charge your phone on a Broadway set, right? Wrong.

According to The Book of Mormon stars Nic Rouleau and Brian Sears, an audience member decided to FaceTime during last night's show.

What would you do if someone sitting near you FaceTimed during a Broadway show?

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

The Book of Mormon is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical; the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Legendary Barbara Cook Has Passed Away at 89
  • Breaking: Lea Salonga, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington & Alex Newell Join ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
  • Breaking: Amy Schumer, Laura Benanti, Keegan-Michael Key, and Alan Tudyk to Lead Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER on Broadway
  • Breaking: THE GREAT COMET Announces September Broadway Closing; Final Performers for Role of 'Pierre'
  • Desi Oakley to Bake Pies on the Road in WAITRESS National Tour; Cast Complete!
  • FOX Reveals Air Date for Live Musical Event A CHRISTMAS STORY; Maya Rudolph to Star

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com