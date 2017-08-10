The Pie Shop is Opening Earlier! WAITRESS Announces New Schedule Beginning in September

The producers of Broadway's delicious hit musical, Waitress, announced today that beginning Tuesday September 5, the smash musical will play on a new schedule at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street) with earlier week night curtain times and a Sunday evening performance. It will play as below:

Starting September 5:

Monday No Performance

Tuesday 7 PM

Wednesday 2 PM (No Wednesday Evening Performance)

Thursday 7 PM

Friday 8 PM

Saturday 2 & 8 PM

Sunday 2 & 7 PM

Now in its second smash year on Broadway, Waitress begins its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October. Tickets for the Broadway production are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47th Street.

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter of the chart-topping hits "Love Song" and "Brave" Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

WAITRESS is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles