Westboro Baptist Church Makes Plans to Protest Idina Menzel at Kansas City Concert

In Fall 2015, the Westboro Baptist Church took aim at Kristin Chenoweth at a Kansas concert, preaching: "God gave you a blessed life, but you strayed for sin and vice!" Now the WBC is targeting her Wicked co-star, Idina Menzel.

Menzel, whose concert tour lands in Kansas City, Missouri next week, has been dubbed by the hate-group as an "Elsa fag-enabler."

As the songs say, Let it go, WBC, you're never gonna bring her down! Take her or leave her!

Tony Award-winning icon Idina Menzel has a diverse career that traverses stage, film, television and music. Menzel's voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's global box office smash FROZEN, in which she sings the film's Oscar-winning song "Let It Go," and in the follow-up short, FROZEN FEVER. After Menzel's performance of the multi-platinum song at the 86th annual Academy Awards, she made history as the first person with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Menzel capped 2016 with the release of her fifth solo studio album idina. She was most recently seen in Lifetime's remake of Beaches, which premiered January 2017, in which she portrays the role of 'CC,' made famous by Bette Midler. Garnering huge critical acclaim, Menzel reached superstardom on Broadway with her Tony Award-winning performance as 'Elphaba,' the misunderstood green girl in the blockbuster WICKED, and in her Tony-nominated role as 'Maureen' in the Pulitzer Prize winning RENT. Menzel's most recent Broadway role as 'Elizabeth' in the original production IF/THEN earned her a third Tony nomination.

