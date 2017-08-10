Tony Winner Steve Kazee to Lead Industry Reading of New Musical Based On Hit Movie THE STING

Steve Kazee announced via Instagram today that he is leading the industry reading of a new musical The Sting! Check out his post below!

Based on the 1973 film, The Sting tells the tale of a pair of con men, Johnny Hooker and Henry Gondorff, who plot to bring down the city's most corrupt racketeer. Kazee will be playing Henry Gondorff in the reading.

Kazee also revealed that the creative team includes director John Rando (On the Town), choreographer Warren Carlyle (Hello, Dolly!), bookwriter Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), and an original score by composer/lyricist team Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis (Urinetown).

Steve Kazee won the 2012 Tony Award winner for his performance as Guy in Once. Kazee is also a winner of the 2013 Grammy for Musical Theater Album for Once. He has received acclaim on Broadway for roles including Sir Lancelot in Monty Python's Spamalot, Starbuck, opposite Audra McDonald, in Roundabout's 110 in the Shade, and in To Be or Not to Be at MTC, and Edward Albee's Seascape.

