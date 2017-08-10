VIDEO: Billy Eichner Reacts toÂ Patti LuPone Calling Madonna a 'Movie Killer'

On last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, comedian Billy Eichner tells a caller how he felt when Patti LuPone called Madonna a "movie killer" while speaking with Andy Cohen about the pop star's starring role in the EVITA movie. "Die hard Madonna fan," began the DIFFICULT PEOPLE star, "however I can quote that entire Patti LuPone speech... it was the funniest thing I have ever seen!" Watch the video below

Eichner is the star, executive producer and creator of Funny Or Die's Billy on the Street, a comedy game show that airs on truTV. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Game Show Host" in 2013. He is also known for playing Craig Middlebrooks on the sitcom Parks and Recreation.

He currently stars in the Hulu original series Difficult People alongside Julie Klausner and will be involved in the upcoming seventh season of American Horror Story, which is set to premiere in September 2017. He recently made a cameo appearance in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE!

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

