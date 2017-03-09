A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Will Now Begin Previews Later This Month

Producer Scott Rudin today announced that Lucas Hnath's new play, A Doll's House, Part 2, will now begin preview performances at Broadway's John Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) on Thursday, March 30, two days earlier than previously announced. The opening night remains Thursday, April 27. Tickets can now be purchased in person at the Golden Theatre box office, as well as via Telecharge.com.

Directed by Tony Award®-winner Sam Gold, this wildly inventive new American play that picks up after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work concludes boasts an all-star cast that features three-time Emmy Award-winner Laurie Metcalf, Academy Award-winner Chris Cooper, Tony Award®-winner Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

