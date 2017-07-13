2016 Tony Awards Nab Four Emmy Nominations

The June 2016 broadcast of the 70th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony Award winner James Corden, was honored today with four Prime Time Emmy Award nominations in the categories of:

Outstanding Special Class Program - Ricky Kirshner, Executive Producer; Glenn Weiss Executive Producer; Ben Winston, Producer; Allen Kelman, Supervising Producer; James Corden, Host

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special - Written by Dave Boone and Mike Gibbons; Special Material by Lauren Greenberg, Ian Karmel, Ben Winston and Justin Shanes

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special - Lighting Direction by Robert A. Dickinson, Ed McCarthy, Noah Mitz, HARRY Sangmeister and Ted Wells

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special - Technical Direction by Eric Becker and Mike Anderson; Camerawork by Rob Balton, Bob Del Russo, Joe DeBenois, Shaun Harkins, Charlie Huntley, Ernie Jew, John Kosmaczewski, Jay Kulick, Tore Livia, John Meiklejohn, Lyn Noland, Jimmy O'Donnell, Jim Tufaro and Mark Whitman; Video Control by J.M. Hurley and Ka-Lai Wong

The nominations were announced live this morning in Los Angeles.

"The 70th Annual TONY AWARDS were one of our community's proudest moments. In the face of unspeakable tragedy, our whole team rose to the occasion with grace and strength and put on a show that demonstrated the inclusive, uplifting, and inspiring power of theatre. We are thrilled that their work is being recognized," said Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theater Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment have acted as executive producers of the TONY AWARDS telecast since 2004. During White Cherry's tenure, the TONY AWARDS have been recognized with an unprecedented 45 Emmy nominations and 18 Emmy wins, including the best show in its class for 8 times. That recognition is far more than any time in TONY AWARDS history and is unparalleled by any other awards show today.

The Antoinette Perry "Tony" Award, which was founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, is bestowed annually on theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry and the annual telecast - the night America watches Broadway - is considered one of the most prestigious programs on television.

For more information on the Tony Awards, visit TonyAwards.com

The American Theatre Wing's TONY AWARDS are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Robert E. Wankel is Chairman and Charlotte St. Martin is President. At the American Theater Wing, David Henry Hwang is Chairman and Heather A. Hitchens is President. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment are the Executive Producers of the 2017 Tony Awards. Mr. Weiss served as Director of the 2017 Tony Awards.

Photo Credit: John P. Filo/CBS

