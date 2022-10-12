The Edwards Twins Come to Topeka Kansas This Month

Coming to The Topeka Performing Arts Center on October 30, 2022: Remember all the wonderful Variety shows we all grew up on in the 70's & 80's? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas' number one impersonators of all time. Anthony & Eddie Edwards use state of the art make-up to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday.

All of your favorite legendary Superstars come alive in An Evening with The Stars. Billy Joel, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, and Lady Gaga are just some of the 'performers' you can expect to see in this variety show.

The NBC Today show says The Edwards Twins and their Ultimate Variety Show is "one of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen."

This is one of the most popular shows in Las Vegas. It has been described as one of the country's premiere Celebrity Illusion acts!

Twin brothers Anthony and Eddie Edward use the latest Hollywood grade makeup and prosthetics, as well as the fashion designers of the stars themselves, as they present a non-stop "parade of stars" on stage. From Cher and Dolly Parton, Elton John and Barbara Streisand, this talented duo has mastered the sights and sounds of some our most beloved performers.

Eddie was born in 1965 and raised in Burbank California with his identical twin brother Anthony. Both boys were fascinated with celebrities at a very early age. Living near the famous NBC TV studios in Burbank, they would sneak in and watch various TV shows being taped. At home, the brothers would then play together mimicking the stars and memorizing the skits from "The Sonny and Cher Show" "The Carol Burnett Show" and "Laugh In."

Since becoming professional entertainers, the brothers have been seen on The Tonight Show, Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Ellen and currently appear in the Netflix feature Kominsky Method with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. The Edwards Twins also perform more than 250 shows each year around the world.

This show is Sunday, October 30, 2022 and is a matinee at 2 pm. Tickets are available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202591®id=132&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.topekaperformingarts.org%2Fevents%2F2022%2Fthe-edwards-twins-present-the-ultimate-variety-show?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the box office at 785.234.2787.