Previews: CAFE PUTTANESCA at Roxy's Downtown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Roxy’s Downtown is thrilled to present the regional premiere of Michael Ogborn’s musical Café Puttanesca playing May 1 to 17, 2025. This sizzling, delightfu show takes you on a musical journey to a charming café where secrets simmer and love brews.

Step into a world of irresistible melodies, saucy characters, and a dash of Mediterranean flavor with Café Puttanesca where a colorful cast of characters navigate the spicy tangles of life and love in this feel-good, romantic comedy set to toe-tapping tunes. With a pinch of humor and a sprinkle of romance, Café Puttanesca is a heartwarming, laugh-out-loud experience that willbleave you hungry for more.

Café Puttanesca features Andrew Walker as “Owner,” Ben Balleau as “Piano Player,” Sabrina Hamble as “Marquesa,” Julia Faust as “Duchess,” Briley Meek as “Baroness,” and Georgeanne Yehling as “Rosalina.”

The creative team for Café Puttanesca includes: Rick Bumgardner (Director), Simon Hill (Resident Music Director), Ben Balleau (Music Director), Jenny Mitchell (Choreographer),Chadwick Armstrong (Costume Design), Tracy Ciambra (Property Design), Arthur Reese (Lighting Design) and Jason Huffman (Scenic Design and Sound Design).

As part of its mission to expand access to the arts, Roxy’s will offer a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets for the opening night performance of every production. Tickets for CafénPuttanesca will be available on Thursday, May 1 on a first-come, first-served basis. PWYC tickets can be purchased at the theater starting at 5:30pm the day of the show and cannot be reserved in advance.

Performances begin on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Roxy’s Downtown (412, 1/2 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 6720). This is a limited engagement through Saturday, May 17, 2025. Performances run Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm, and Saturday matinees at 2:00pm.

Tickets to all Roxy’s productions are $42, including tax and all ticket fees. Tickets and are available by calling 316-265-4400 or online at roxysdowntown.com. For groups of 20 or more please call 316-265-4400 or email box-office@roxysdowntown.com.

Roxy's Downtown is a premier theater and entertainment venue located in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. With a rich history of delivering high-quality performances, Roxy's Downtown is committed to providing an unforgettable cultural experience for the local community. Winner of the “Best of Wichita” award for Live Theater (2023 and 2024) and BroadwayWorld Wichita’s “Favorite Local Theatre” (2024 and 2025).

Photo Credit: Christopher Clark

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby