Photo Flash: Get A First Look At AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at MT Wichita

BroadwayWorld has a first look at MT Wichita's AN AMERICAN IN PARIS! Check out the photos below!

Returning to a show he helmed successfully for the Ogunquit Playhouse, director-choreographer Jeffry Denman (White Christmas, Kid Victory) makes his MTWichita debut with An American in Paris, June 26-30. Set designer David L. Arsenault will expand the scenic designs he originally created for Ogunquit, including a full-stage turntable, with staging to be enhanced by the work of projection designer Michael Commendatore. West coast-based costume designer George T. Mitchell is creating all new, period-authentic costumes for the lavishly choreographed production.

Music Theatre Wichita has earned a reputation as one of the foremost summer opportunities for young upcoming talents. This year's Broadway season features nearly forty MTWichita alumni, including cast members of Come from Away, Anastasia, King Kong, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Book of Mormon, The Cher Show, The Prom, Kiss Me, Kate, Oklahoma!, Pretty Woman, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, and many more. Founded in 1972, MTWichita has produced the world premiere of the revised Good News!, the U.S. premiere of Betty Blue Eyes, and the regional premieres of such Disney titles as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Freaky Friday, and High School Musical. MTWichita has also created cast albums for Honk! and Good News!

Season tickets and gift certificates are on sale now, either online at mtwichita.org, or by calling 316.265.3107. More information, including biographies, histories, and videos, can be found at www.mtwichita.org, and on social media sites Facebook (Music Theatre Wichita), Twitter (@MTWichita) and Instagram (MTWichita).



Cast



Julie Eicher and Clyde Alves



Julie Eicher and Clyde Alves



Cast