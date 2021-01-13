Music Theatre Wichita Plans to Bring Back Live Performances in Summer 2021

Music Theatre Wichita is planning to bring back live performances in summer 2021, KAKE reports.

Earlier this week a proposal was approved to allow Music Theatre Wichita to have its 2021 summer performances at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater.

The company will pay $80,000 to rent the amphitheater and lodge, and another $7,500 for the damage deposit.

"We have just been waiting for this moment when we can figure out how to get back to live performances," said Angela Cassette, the managing director for Music Theatre Wichita. "One of our motivators has been how do we get back to producing shows so that we can hire performers in a safe way, you know, technicians, they're all they all want to work."

This past season was the first time they have had to cancel in nearly 50 years, and they haven't held a live show since May 2020.

"We're really looking forward to that first moment. When we can have people together, you know, probably so with masks and six feet apart and all of the precautions, but we really you know, are just can't wait for that time," said Cassette.

