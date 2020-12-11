Les Lankhorst Presents A CROONER CHRISTMAS Online

The award winning Crooner Les Lankhorst brings his hit Holiday Show A Crooner Christmas to Facebook Live on Saturday, December 19th at 7pm CST. Lankhorst has made a career of personifying Frank Sinatra on stages all over the world. Now he brings that voice, swagger and fun to Facebook Live and the streaming world for ONE NIGHT ONLY of Classic holiday favorites, Swinging Standards, and Special Guests. A Crooner Christmas will broadcast a 3-camera shoot live from the historic Masonic Temple (now simply The Temple) in Les' hometown of Salina, KS. Les has been called "the next best thing to Sinatra!" Don't miss this family friendly intimate and swingin' toast to the Season!

Lankhorst, originally from Salina, Kansas, began his theatrical career in Kansas City and continued it in New York City, starring Off-Broadway as the Pharoah in Moses, My Love and as featured actor in national tours of Josepsh and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Zorba the Greek and as Frank in the national tour of My Way - A Tribute to Frank Sinatra. After New York, Lankhorst landed the prize role of Frank Sinatra in the Las Vegas and touring production of A Rat Pack is Back -still the longest running Rat Pack tribute show. Currently his company Lankhorst Productions produces several show including Les Lankhorst The Crooner, The Rat Pack Live!, A Date with Frank & Marilyn and A Crooner Christmas!

Les Lankhorst can be found online on all the social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Tickets are $5.99 before December 19, $19.99 day of the show. Learn more at facebook.com/lankhorstproductions.