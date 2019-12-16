BWW Regional Awards
Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

There's just two weeks left to vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Wichita:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Ryan Schafer - AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 28%
 Grasan Kingsberry - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ 28%
 Monte Wheeler - SOUND OF MUSIC - Music Theatre Wichita ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ 12%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Delno Ebie - LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse 24%
 Viviano Legorreta - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Roxy's Downtown 12%
 Leo Larsen - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre 11%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Julia Faust - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Roxy's Downtown 26%
 Madi White - AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 18%
 Gabriella Enriquez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ 15%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Claire Wehry - FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater 36%
 Lydia Harbutz - 1776 - Signature Theatre 17%
 Crystal Meek - DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Wichita Community Theatre 15%

Best Musical (non-professional)
FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater 25%
 TICK TICK BOOM - ROXY'S DOWNTOWN 25%
 1776 - Signature Theatre 20%

Best Musical (professional)
IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita 36%
 AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 32%
 THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Music Theatre Wichita ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ 10%

Best Play (non-professional)
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre 27%
 LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse 24%
 LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION - Roxy's Downtown 21%

Theater of the Year
Roxy's Downtown 24%
 Music Theatre Wichita 24%
 Wichita Community Theatre 21%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

