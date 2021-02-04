Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Johnson County Community College's Midwest Trust Center Series Presents Jim Brickman

The concert will take place Feb 12-14.

Feb. 4, 2021  
Johnson County Community College's Midwest Trust Center Series Presents Jim Brickman

Jim Brickman wows with his uplifting, family-friendly "Love by Request" concert. Celebrate love and spend the evening with Jim Brickman in a unique concert experience from the comfort of your home!

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 22 No. 1 albums and 34 top 20 radio singles in "Billboard Magazine." Grammy-nominated songwriter Jim Brickman donated more than $100,000 to arts across the U.S. this past holiday season and is doing it again with his "Share the Love, LIVE!" virtual concerts this February. Brickman brings the "Love by Request" experience up close and personal with his hit songs "Love of My Life," "Destiny," "Angel Eyes" and "Valentine."

Enjoy the concert, listen to your favorite Jim Brickman songs ... and maybe even meet him after the show!

WHEN: Enjoy five opportunities for his "Love by Request" virtual concert series over Valentine's weekend:

· Friday, February 12, 8 p.m. CST

· Saturday, February 13, 6 p.m. & 9 p.m. CST

· Sunday, February 14, 6 p.m. & 9 p.m. CST

The concert is only available at the days and times listed; choose your preferred day and time when you purchase. There's also special pricing for a meet-and-greet via Zoom.

For more information about the program, please visit https://www.jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center/events/2020-2021/jim-brinkman-share-the-love.html

TICKETS: Tickets on sale exclusively at https://www.jimbrickman.com/. Use coupon code "lovejccc" for a $10 donation to the Midwest Trust Center.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Fergie L. Philippe
Fergie L. Philippe
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Stephanie Torns
Stephanie Torns

Related Articles
New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents TINY MAYHEM Photo

New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents TINY MAYHEM

Cleveland Play House Presents Next Installment of THEATRE THURSDAY: THE ART OF CONNECTION Photo

Cleveland Play House Presents Next Installment of THEATRE THURSDAY: THE ART OF CONNECTION

Schedule Set For POST THEATRICAL Play Festival Photo

Schedule Set For POST THEATRICAL Play Festival

McCarter Theatre Presents THE MANIC MONOLOGUES Photo

McCarter Theatre Presents THE MANIC MONOLOGUES


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Strand Theatre Will Stream TITANIC
  • PUSHOUT: THE CRIMINALIZTION OF BLACK GIRLS IN SCHOOLS to be Presented in Free Online Screening
  • The Strand Theatre Will Stream CHICAGO
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees