Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Wichita:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Theater of the Year
Grasan Kingsberry - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita 28%
Ryan Schafer - AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 27%
Monte Wheeler - SOUND OF MUSIC - Music Theatre Wichita 11%
Delno Ebie - LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse 23%
Viviano Legorreta - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Roxy's Downtown 13%
Leo Larsen - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre 12%
Julia Faust - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Roxy's Downtown 25%
Madi White - AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 18%
Gabriella Enriquez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita 16%
Claire Wehry - FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater 37%
Lydia Harbutz - 1776 - Signature Theatre 16%
Crystal Meek - DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Wichita Community Theatre 15%
FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater 26%
TICK TICK BOOM - ROXY'S DOWNTOWN 25%
BLOOD BROTHERS - Wichita Community Theatre 21%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita 37%
AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 32%
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Music Theatre Wichita 9%
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre 28%
LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse 23%
LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION - Roxy's Downtown 22%
Music Theatre Wichita 26%
Roxy's Downtown 24%
Wichita Community Theatre 21%
