CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Theatre in the Park

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be coming to Theatre in the Park (TIP) June 14-22! With music and lyrics by Broadway heavyweights Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (“Hairspray,” “Mary Poppins Returns”) and a storyline that’s just as sweet and twisted as you remember, this musical adaptation is a treat for audiences of all ages. Don’t forget our new curtain time of 8 p.m. The cast includes six families performing together as well as two sight-impaired actors.*

Whether you grew up on the book, the Gene Wilder movie, or just have a healthy fear of gum-chewing children turning into blueberries, this production is bursting with music, mischief, and more candy than we can legally recommend.

Young Charlie Bucket lives in a crumbling house with a kind heart and big dreams. When Willy Wonka, the elusive candy maker extraordinaire, announces a worldwide contest to find five lucky golden ticket winners who will tour his secret factory, Charlie never expects to win. But with a little luck and a lot of chocolate, his world is turned upside down.

Inside the factory, Charlie meets a cast of over-the-top kids-each with their own sugary downfall-and watches as they fall victim to their own greed, vanity, or screen-time obsession. But it’s Charlie’s quiet goodness that shines brightest, leading to a glass elevator ride like no other.

This musical version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory brings a mix of beloved songs (yes, “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket” is included!) and brand-new showstoppers. From squirrel ballets to Oompa Loompa warnings, every moment is designed to dazzle and surprise.

Tickets for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and all outdoor shows are available now at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center Box Office or online at www.theatreinthepark.org.

The 2025 Theatre in the Park Season is generously sponsored by Advent Health and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is generously sponsored by Capitol Federal Savings Bank.

Comments