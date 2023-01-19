YOU'RE MAKING THIS DIFFICULT Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre

You're making this difficult is a new, devised piece of clowning exploring the experience of grief, loss and how we love those around us when we are struggling.

Something's wrong. Charlie and Phyllida aren't sure whether to resuscitate the dead pair of shoes infront of them. Phyllida doesn't want to think about it, Charlie does. This new piece of clowning explores and subverts a begrudgingly fond relationship between two strange acquaintances as they stumble their way through grief, loss and the changing relationships they have to their past.

Phyllida Hickish is a clown, puppeteer and designer who is currently studying at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama before which she worked as a director for Babolin Theatre. Her work as a puppeteer explores the meaning and value ascribed to materials and objects and the ever-changing relationships between audience, puppet and puppeteer.

Charlie Froy is a clown, director and maker who recently graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He is interested in post-dramatic theatre, exploring the position of text in performance.

Director: Charlie Froy

Designer: Phyllida Hickish

Performers: Phyllida Hickish and Charlie Froy

3 PERFORMANCES ONLY:

Thursday 9th February @ 7:30pm

Friday 10th February @ 7:30pm

Saturday 11th February @ 7:30pm

Running time: 55 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 12+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219775®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcanalcafetheatre.com%2Four-shows%2Fdifficult%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £7/£9 (+ £1.50 booking fee)