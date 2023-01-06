Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YOU ARE GOING TO DIE Comes to VAULT Festival in March

Performances run Tuesday 14th – Sunday 19th March 2023.

Jan. 06, 2023  
The creator of the award-winning THIS IS NOT CULTURALLY SIGNIFICANT will bring a brand-new surreal meditation to VAULT Festival to caution us all of our impending annihilation. Performed entirely naked, Adam Scott-Rowley's YOU ARE GOING TO DIE is a nail-biting descent into the loneliness, pain and existential anxiety of our time.

Audiences should prepare to brace themselves for a shared purge, as this show illuminates the darkest corners of the human psyche, kindles compassion in the most unlikely of places, and encourages us to re-emerge from these depths together with kindness and humility. Funny and darkly surreal, the arresting piece explores the awe-inspiring unlikelihood of our existence and encourages people to zoom out of their daily lives to consider the amazing perspective that we are all alive and sharing this beautiful planet together. Peppered with intense moments, the audience will always be brought back from the darkness with humour, humility, and vulnerability.

In this unique performance, Scott-Rowley uses nudity to form a genuine presence with the audience by creating an extremely vulnerable performance. This practice frames vulnerability as an attitude rather than a state, and considers it a strength, not a weakness. Vulnerability is about opening up to our experience non-judgmentally with acceptance and bravery, rather than hiding away or distracting ourselves from what we feel is confronting or anxiety-inducing.

The show will explore spiritual concepts such as no-self, as well as aspects of masculinity, queerness, and the solidity of identity. Characters and emotions will be deconstructed live in front of the audience, showing the unusual closeness of extreme emotions such as joy and sorrow, pain and ecstasy, and hatred and love.

Adam Scott-Rowley comments, What with the wars, pandemics, Brexit, thirteen years of Tory brutality, and the planet burning up, I thought it might be the right time to don my birthday suit and create another show for you. Let's all come together for a shared purge and awakening to find some hope and humour in this desperate existence we've grown to consider normal.




Lowther Pavilion Theatre to Produce First In-House Production with TIMES LIKE THESE Photo
Lowther Pavilion Theatre to Produce First In-House Production with TIMES LIKE THESE
The Lowther Pavilion Theatre in Lytham, who have been at the heart of entertainment on the Fylde Coast since 1921, has announced they will be supporting a Lancaster- based, retired writer with their first ever in-house musical production, Times Like These.
Cast Announced for the Regional Premiere of THE COUP COUP CLUB Photo
Cast Announced for the Regional Premiere of THE COUP COUP CLUB
Continuing their reign of theatrical firsts, Leeds Conservatoire's BA Acting and Actor Musician programmes has announced the regional premiere of The Coup Coup Club, a political musical cabaret set in the heart of Argentina's Dirty War.
IRRELEVANT Announced At Seven Dials Playhouse, 9- 28 January 2023 Photo
IRRELEVANT Announced At Seven Dials Playhouse, 9- 28 January 2023
4 Le Gallienne Theatre Company in association  with Seven Dials Playhouse presents  the world premiere of Irrelevant, Monday 9th- Saturday 28th January 2023.
Photos: First Look at SWAN LAKE & THE NUTCRACKER From the Varna International Ballets Photo
Photos: First Look at SWAN LAKE & THE NUTCRACKER From the Varna International Ballet's Debut UK Tour
Get a first look at photos of The Varna International Ballet's The Nutcracker and Swan Lake! The company is visiting the UK for the very first time in their 75-year history. 

DREAMERS: A SHOW FOR THE ARTISTS STILL EN ROUTE Comes to Canal CafeDREAMERS: A SHOW FOR THE ARTISTS STILL EN ROUTE Comes to Canal Cafe
January 9, 2023

We know the story well: young dreamer moves to a big city, struggles for a bit but within a few short years makes it big! However, this is often the exception rather than the rule. So, what happens to everybody else?  
A New Behind-the-Scenes Free Exhibition Opens at The National Theatre This MonthA New Behind-the-Scenes Free Exhibition Opens at The National Theatre This Month
January 9, 2023

The Makers: Portraits from Backstage exhibition opens in the National Theatre's Lyttelton Lounge on 27 January, featuring works by the National Theatre's first Artist in Residence, Curtis Holder.
Sabrina Wu Will Lead Royal Court Theatre's GRACELAND By Ava Wong DaviesSabrina Wu Will Lead Royal Court Theatre's GRACELAND By Ava Wong Davies
January 9, 2023

Sabrina Wu (The Doctor) will perform in Graceland, written by Ava Wong Davies and directed by Anna Himali Howard, running at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 9 February to Saturday 11 March, with press night on Wednesday 15 February.
Pascal Theatre Company Presents Reading of AS HAPPY AS GOD IN FRANCEPascal Theatre Company Presents Reading of AS HAPPY AS GOD IN FRANCE
January 9, 2023

Pascal Theatre Company today announces the semi-staged reading of Julia Pascal’s play, As Happy As God In France, to mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2023. The event will take place at Burgh House in Hampstead on 26 January, followed by a Q&A with the cast and Pascal herself.
BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) Heads To VAULT Festival 2023BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) Heads To VAULT Festival 2023
January 9, 2023

Chronic Insanity and Little But Fierce presents BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) . Naomi leads the audience on a quest to uncover the truth about her mother's death in an interactive autobiographical show. The production is written by Naomi Westerman and directed by Yasmeen Arden.
