YOU ARE GOING TO DIE Comes to VAULT Festival in March

The creator of the award-winning THIS IS NOT CULTURALLY SIGNIFICANT will bring a brand-new surreal meditation to VAULT Festival to caution us all of our impending annihilation. Performed entirely naked, Adam Scott-Rowley's YOU ARE GOING TO DIE is a nail-biting descent into the loneliness, pain and existential anxiety of our time.

Audiences should prepare to brace themselves for a shared purge, as this show illuminates the darkest corners of the human psyche, kindles compassion in the most unlikely of places, and encourages us to re-emerge from these depths together with kindness and humility. Funny and darkly surreal, the arresting piece explores the awe-inspiring unlikelihood of our existence and encourages people to zoom out of their daily lives to consider the amazing perspective that we are all alive and sharing this beautiful planet together. Peppered with intense moments, the audience will always be brought back from the darkness with humour, humility, and vulnerability.

In this unique performance, Scott-Rowley uses nudity to form a genuine presence with the audience by creating an extremely vulnerable performance. This practice frames vulnerability as an attitude rather than a state, and considers it a strength, not a weakness. Vulnerability is about opening up to our experience non-judgmentally with acceptance and bravery, rather than hiding away or distracting ourselves from what we feel is confronting or anxiety-inducing.

The show will explore spiritual concepts such as no-self, as well as aspects of masculinity, queerness, and the solidity of identity. Characters and emotions will be deconstructed live in front of the audience, showing the unusual closeness of extreme emotions such as joy and sorrow, pain and ecstasy, and hatred and love.

Adam Scott-Rowley comments, What with the wars, pandemics, Brexit, thirteen years of Tory brutality, and the planet burning up, I thought it might be the right time to don my birthday suit and create another show for you. Let's all come together for a shared purge and awakening to find some hope and humour in this desperate existence we've grown to consider normal.