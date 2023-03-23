YIPPEE KI YAY Comes to Wilton's Music Hall

Following a critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, a Christmas season at Islington's Kings Head Theatre and a UK tour, James Seabright is delighted to present Richard Marsh's achingly funny rhyming retelling of classic film Die Hard at Wilton's Music Hall this April. One of the Picks of the Fringe in The Stage and Recommended by The British Comedy Guide, this is a classic that's not to be missed.

When gunmen seize an LA skyscraper, off-duty policeman John McClane is the hostages' only hope. This uplifting action romp (and unauthorised parody) pays affectionate tribute to the iconic 80s fan favourite. Essential viewing for Hans Gruber superfans and newcomers alike. Content warning: divorce, foot trauma, German terrorists.

Richard Marsh is a Fringe First Award Winner, London poetry slam champion, BBC Audio Drama Best Comedy-winner and New York cop (one of these is untrue). His one-man play Skittles was commissioned for Radio 4 as Love & Sweets, and won Best Scripted Comedy in the BBC Audio Drama Awards. Dirty Great Love Story (co-written and co-performed with Katie Bonna) won a Fringe First Award at the Edinburgh Fringe, before transferring to New York followed by the West End. Edinburgh hit Wingman was picked up by Big Talk Productions for UK TV then developed by CBS Studios for US TV. He also wrote the Radio 4 poetry comedy series Cardboard Heart.

Hal Chambers is a Writer and Director. He trained at the University of Sussex, Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and The National Theatre Studio Directing Course. He has created and directed several productions including Sam Rose in the Shadows, The Golden Cowpat (both Greenwich Theatre and UK Tour) and Tim and Light (Rich Mix, UK Tour). Work as a Director includes Dare Me To The Desert (Kings Head Theatre), The Elephant in the Room (New Wimbledon Theatre) and The Fastest Clock in the Universe (Alma Tavern Theatre).

Venue: Wilton's Music Hall, London E1 8JB

Dates: Tuesday 18th to Saturday 22nd April

Time: Evenings - 7.30pm (Matinees - 3.00pm Thurs & Sat)

Box Office: 020 7702 2789

