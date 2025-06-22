World Premiere of EBONY SCROOGE at Sadler’s Wells

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first ever Christmas show at Sadler’s Wells East opens this November, with the world premiere of Ebony Scrooge running from Wednesday 26 November - Sunday 4 January 2026. A brand-new adaptation and bold retelling of A Christmas Carol, blending hip hop, comedy and physical theatre, Ebony Scrooge is a ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company and Sadler’s Wells production.

The first Christmas show at Sadler’s Wells East will round off the first year at the new theatre, which opened in February and will have staged over 30 dance productions in its auditorium in 2025 alongside a programme of free performances, events and workshops across the building. Sadler’s Wells East is a powerhouse for dance in the UK and is home to six state-of-the-art dance studios for creating and producing new work. Ebony Scrooge will be rehearsed in the Martha Graham Studio and is the third Sadler’s Wells production to be created in the new building, following the inaugural show Our Mighty Groove and Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet.

The family friendly hip hop dance theatre show is brought to life by East London born and raised choreographer Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe. The Olivier Award winning choreographer is Associate Artistic Director of ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company. Rhimes has worked across theatre, film and tv and choreographed for the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremonies. Rhimes is basing the show on her personal experience, taking inspiration from revisiting her own Caribbean roots. The show will feature original music from Sky Arts and Olivier Award-winning Boy Blue Co-Artistic Director Michael 'Mikey J' Asante MBE.

Rhimes has worked on many of ZooNation’s shows including Into the Hoods, Some Like It Hip Hop, Mixtape and Sylvia. Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince founded ZooNation in 2002 to pioneer innovative, entertaining and accessible dance theatre inspired by hip hop culture. ZooNation is celebrated for its groundbreaking productions, including the internationally acclaimed Message In A Bottle also co-produced by Sadler’s Wells.

The new festive family show follows Ebony, the formidable fashion designer behind a renowned fashion empire who has cancelled Christmas to focus on her landmark fashion show. Surrounded by wealth, style and success, Ebony embarks on a journey as she is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future and rediscovers her Caribbean roots, and the true meaning of happiness.

